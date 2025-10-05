 Top
Post-Dasara Rush Clogs NH-65

P. Srinivas
5 Oct 2025 10:04 PM IST

The volume of traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route of NH-65 was considerably higher than on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada stretch.

The flow of traffic on the highway increased significantly from Sunday afternoon. Vehicle movement was also slow near Choutuppal due to ongoing highway expansion works. —DC Image

Nalgonda: Vehicles moved bumper to bumper at Korlapahad and Panthangi toll plazas on National Highway 65 as people returned to Hyderabad from their native places after the Dasara festival.

The flow of traffic on the highway increased significantly from Sunday afternoon. Vehicle movement was also slow near Choutuppal due to ongoing highway expansion works. The volume of traffic on the Vijayawada-Hyderabad route of NH-65 was considerably higher than on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada stretch.

Toll plazas at Panthangi in Yadadri-Bhongir district and Korlapahad in Nalgonda district witnessed a heavy rush, leading to slow movement of vehicles.

Police personnel were deployed to regulate traffic and prevent congestion along NH-65.

