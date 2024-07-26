PoP Ganesha idols still rule people’s mindspace

With Ganesha Chaturthi 43 days away, the idol making is in full swing, with workers sourced from Chennai, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh are on job.

During interactions with Deccan Chronicle, the idol sellers at Miyapur, Kukatpally, Nagole and Chaderghat pointed out that most orders were for PoP idols but there is a significant rise in demand for clay idols compared to the previous year.

“Most people want PoP idols as they are stronger. Generally, if their chosen idol is less than five feet, we recommend clay idols. However, if the height is more than five feet, the customers insist on POP idols,” said an idol maker from Dhoolpet.

At Khairatabad Ganesh mandap, workers from various states are working day and night to prepare the 70-foot-tall eco-friendly idol.

An official overseeing the work at the famous Khairatabad Ganesh said that work was getting delayed due to the rain and they were compelled to double the work force.

“Apart from local workers, those from Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai are shaping the idol,” said Mahesh Yadav, vice-president of Sri Ganesh Utsav committee.

“The idol for this year will be crafted in the form of 'Saptamukhi Shakti Maha Vinayakudu', which features seven faces, seven snakes, and 14 hands,” he added.





