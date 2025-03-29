Poor must benefit from welfare schemes: Tummala

Khammam, March 29: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said the true purpose of welfare and development schemes can only be fulfilled when the benefits first reach the poor. He made the remarks during a tour of Khammam district on Saturday.

The minister laid the foundation stone for a BT road at Sriram Hills in Khammam city, funded with ₹1 crore by the Telangana Urban Finance and Infrastructure Development Corporation (TUFIDC). He also launched another BT road project from the NSP Canal in VV Palem (Raghunadhapalem) to the Yellandu-Wyra bypass road, undertaken with ₹2.5 crore under the Construction of Rural Roads (CRR) State Plan. Additionally, he laid the foundation stone for CC roads in SC Colony of VV Palem, funded with ₹6 lakh from CRR.

Speaking at the event, Tummala stressed that welfare schemes should uplift the poor and downtrodden and must lead to tangible improvements in their living conditions. “Officials play a key role in delivering these benefits directly to the people’s doorsteps,” he said.

He announced that ₹220 crore will soon be sanctioned by the state government for drinking water infrastructure in Khammam city. A proposal has also been sent to the Centre for an underground drainage system. Ongoing road projects connecting highways are expected to ease traffic congestion, effectively serving as a ring road for the city.

The minister reaffirmed the government's commitment to allocating Indiramma houses to all eligible families in a phased manner.

Khammam municipal commissioner Abhishek Agastya said works worth ₹10 crore to build footpaths along main roads would begin shortly. Plans are also in place to develop a synthetic running track, indoor table tennis stadium, and a badminton stadium at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Stadium. A new clock tower centre will be constructed at Yellandu Crossroad.

The event was attended by Telangana State Warehouse Corporation chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, Khammam Mayor Punukollu Neeraja, and other officials.







