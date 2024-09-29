Poor left in the lurch for Musi project: KTR

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that legal notices would not stop him from speaking about what he called the Amrut tenders scam. The BRS has been served a legal notice by Soodini Srujan Reddy, who he claimed was Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law.



Rama Rao said that Revanth Reddy would have to resign like the Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan in the Adarsh housing society scam.

In a statement on X, Rama Rao said, “The CM gave the contract for `1,137 crore to his brother-in-law through a department working under him. This will attract Sections 7,11 and 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The company of CMs relative is a small one which has earned just `2 crore profit. The CMs BJP friends in Delhi also cannot save him. The judiciary in the country is strong and honest. We will not sit back when the poor are being targeted (sic).”

In another post he said poor people in the city are being targeted to execute the proposed `1.5 lakh crore Musi beautification project that the state government intends to spend. “The city is reverberating with instances of cries of a mother wailing that she would not be able to bequeath her house to her daughter, another father is seen crying, unable to fathom leaving their long-lived home”, he said.