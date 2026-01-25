Poor Governance Fuels Youth Unrest, Says Radhakrishnan

HYDERABAD: Absence of good governance was driving youth to raise their voices on economic issues, said R. Radhakrishnan, officer on special duty to the chairman of the Telangana Council of Higher Education. Weakening of institutions, neglect of societal concerns and apathy towards basic needs were fuelling unrest, he added.

Addressing a seminar on “Overthrow of governments in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal: Lessons for Democratic Republic India” organised by the think tank Social Cause, Radhakrishnan said the absence of democratic debate and concentration of decision-making powers were contributing to aggressive reactions, though such responses may not endure.

He expressed concern over religious revivalism in neighbouring countries, noting that declining minority populations in Pakistan and Bangladesh posed challenges for India. While India sought friendly relations, he cautioned that the perception of a “big brother” sometimes created insecurity among neighbours. He stressed the need for autonomy in foreign policy within multilateral frameworks.

Dr Sanjay Pulipaka, chairperson of Politeia Research Foundation, said South Asian nations had faced identity crises from the outset, with political centralisation sparking unrest among sections of their populations. India, as a common neighbour, was naturally concerned about regional instability.

Dr Ramesh Kanneganti, director of the Centre for Human Security Studies, said neglect of human security directly challenged national security, warning that ignoring local voices led to unrest.

Presiding over the meeting, Ch. V. Sai Prasad, former director of Indirect Taxes and Central Expenditure Audit (CAG), cautioned that the present generation would not tolerate autocratic governance when institutions were weakened.