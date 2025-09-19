Ponnan Asks Officials to Work Effectively to Help People During Rains in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday reviewed the measures to be taken in the wake of incessant rains that continued to lash the city for the last three days.

During a teleconference with officials of various departments, Prabhakar, who is also the Minister in charge of Hyderabad, instructed officials to remain alert, as the IMD has forecast rain for the next three days.

He wanted officials of HYDRAA, GHMC, Police, and other departments to work in coordination.

He said the people living in low-lying areas must be cautious, and in case of any emergency, they must call toll-free numbers for assistance. The Minister asked officials concerned to provide necessary facilities to those residing in relief camps and instructed the police department to deploy additional personnel near underpasses to restrict the movement of motorists during heavy rainfall.

He said the GHMC personnel should constantly monitor the manholes to prevent accidents during heavy rains and advised people to be careful near electric poles and electric wires. He instructed officials to send messages alerting people about the possibility of heavy rain.

The purity of drinking water should be rigorously tested before it is supplied to the people, he added.