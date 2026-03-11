 Top
Ponnam’s Brother Elected To Bar Council

Telangana
11 March 2026 11:16 PM IST

Ashok Goud is the elder brother of minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Newly elected Telangana Bar Council Chairman Ponnam Ashok Goud met with CM Revanth Reddy on Wednesday on a courtesy visit, accompanied by Minister Jupally Krishna Rao

Hyderabad: Telangana High Court advocate Ponnam Ashok Goud was elected as a member of the Bar Council of Telangana after the election results were announced.

The elections were held in the last week of January to elect 23 members to the council, including five seats reserved for women candidates. Advocates from across the state participated in the polling process. Counting of votes began on February 10 and continued for several rounds due to the large number of ballots cast under the preferential voting system adopted for the elections.

After nearly a month of counting, election officials on Wednesday declared Ashok Goud as one of the successful candidates.

According to officials, he secured the required cut-off of 1,085 votes under the preferential voting system used in the council elections and became the first candidate to reach the prescribed threshold.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
