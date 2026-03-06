Ponnam Urges Women to Join Welfare Schemes

Hyderabad:Hyderabad in-charge minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Friday urged women to actively participate in government welfare programmes and use the support provided by the state to become economically self-reliant.

Speaking at the launch of the Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika 99-day action programme within GHMC limits at Masab Tank’s Chacha Nehru Park, he said the initiative was being implemented under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to accelerate development activities from villages and wards to the state capital.



As part of the event, the minister, along with GHMC commissioner R. V. Karnan, Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav and Hyderabad collector Hari Chandana Dasari, inaugurated an E-Waste Collection Centre. He urged citizens to dispose of old electronic items such as televisions, refrigerators, computers and laptops at designated centres for safe recycling instead of leaving them unused at home.



A mirror library spread over 1,500 square yards was also inaugurated to promote reading habits among residents, with a special facility arranged to allow citizens to donate books.



The minister distributed zero-interest loan cheques worth ₹35 crore to women self-help groups and launched a Mahila Shakti canteen, which will be operated by SHGs to provide livelihood opportunities.



He said the 99-day programme would be carried out across nearly 12,000 villages, wards and municipalities in Telangana, focusing on development, community participation and social empowerment.

