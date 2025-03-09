Ponnam Slams Opposition for Spreading Negativity

Warangal (Jangaon): Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar criticised Opposition parties for spreading negativity due to their inability to accept the public's strong support for the government. He made these remarks after offering prayers with his family at Sri Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Komuravelli, Cherial mandal, Jangaon district, on Sunday.

Addressing the media, minister Ponnam said that his prayers were dedicated to the people's welfare, abundant rainfall for prosperous agriculture, and continued regional development. He expressed confidence that the government's initiatives would move forward without hindrance, seeking divine blessings for their successful implementation.

Responding firmly to Opposition criticism, he highlighted that the Congress failed to field candidates in the recent Teacher MLC elections and noted that the winning candidates received fewer votes than the invalid votes cast.

Reacting strongly to the BJP's allegations regarding the "Ramzan gift," Ponnam dismissed their claims, stating, "Those who voted for us are not from Pakistan." He challenged the BJP to offer meaningful development instead, demanding an eight-lane road connecting Mulugu to Manchiryala as a genuine gift to the people.

Reflecting on his efforts to enhance railway services during his tenure as an MP, he mentioned facilitating a train service from Karimnagar to Tirupati and urged the railway minister to make this service permanent.

Minister Ponnam concluded by appealing to citizens to support and cooperate with the government's development projects for the state's overall progress.