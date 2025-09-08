Ponnam Slams Centre for Failing to Supply Urea to Telangana

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar here on Monday accused the Central government of being biased towards Telangana in supplying sufficient urea to the State.

“We met the Union Ministers representing the State to supply fertilizers. We have appealed through letters several times, but the BJP government is showing discrimination against Telangana farmers in supplying fertilizers.

“We appeal to farmers that fertilizer manufacturing and its supply is completely under the control of the Central government. Fertilizers are 100 percent under the purview of the Central government. We have been appealing many times on behalf of the State government to bail out farmers by supplying fertilizers,” he said.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that those who should be responsible for shortage of urea were least bothered about the situation. On the other hand, the BRS leaders were provoking farmers in rural areas.

BRS working president KT Rama Rao said that if urea was given, then his party will vote during the Vice-presidential elections, otherwise they will not support. Ponnam Prabhakar sought to whom the BRS would extend support as urea was not given.

The Central government stopped production at the Ramagundam fertilizer factory in the State four months ago and was deliberately troubling farmers.

“As a farmer's child and as a former chairman of Markfed, I am observing the difficulties of farmers at the field level. Out of 11 lakh metric tons of urea that was supposed to reach the State, only 5.2 lakh metric tons of urea have arrived. The NDA government should be held accountable. Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay Kumar are neglecting farmers,” the Minister said.