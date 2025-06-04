Ponnam Reviews Arrangements For Fish Prasadam Distribution On June 8, 9

Hyderabad: Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar here on Wednesday viewed arrangements being made for the smooth distribution of fish prasadam at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally on June 8 and 9.

Inspecting the arrangements at the Nampally Exhibition Ground for the distribution of fish prasadam, the Minister instructed the officials to take precautionary measures to ensure that there are no problems in the distribution of fish prasadam.

He made several suggestions to Fisheries Corporation Chairman Mettu Sai Kumar regarding the distribution of fish prasadam. The corporation has prepared 1.5 lakh fingerlings for the fish prasadam. Ponnam Prabhakar inquired from the police about the queue system, and security arrangements.

He suggested that drinking water should be provided to those coming for the fish prasadam and necessary arrangements should be made for the voluntary organizations providing food and accommodation to them.

The Minister asked the administration to take precautionary measures to ensure that there are no problems for those coming from other States to Exhibition Ground from June 6.

Amid Covid precautions, the Bathini family will distribute the famous fish prasadam to patients suffering from asthma and respiratory problems on June 8 and 9, coinciding with auspicious Mrugasirakarthe.

The prasadam distribution would commence from 10 am on June 8 at Exhibition Grounds in Nampally here and it would continue till next 24 hours. The Bathini family has been distributing prasadam for the last 190 years. They first distributed it at their residence in Dhoodbowli and later shifted to Exhibition Grounds owing to huge turnout.

On its part, the police department already conducted a coordination meeting at Exhibition Grounds to make arrangements for prasadam distribution. A total of 21 departments from Hyderabad participated in the meeting, along with representatives from the organizing body, NGOs, and the exhibition society.