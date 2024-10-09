Ponnam Receives 179 Petitions at Meet the Minister

Hyderabad: People from districts thronged Congress headquarters Gandhi Bhavan on Wednesday to meet BC welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar and submit petitions on their grievances. The minister received a total of 179 petitions in three hours, promising to take appropriate action on their issues. The Congress is organising the ‘Meet the Minister’ programme twice a week at Gandhi Bhavan to address public grievances and the concerns of the party workers.

Most of the petitions were about ration cards, pensions, scholarships, fee reimbursement, revenue and land issues, Indiramma houses and jobs. Of the 179 petitions received, 22 were forwarded to district collectors, 42 to the transport department and 115 to other departments for further action.

Speaking on this occasion, Prabhakar stressed the Congress party's commitment to welfare and progress of all sections in Telangana. "We are working to ensure the speedy implementation of welfare programmes. Many requests have been received to begin the construction of Indiramma houses soon, and we are piloting digital family cards," he said. He also called for the speed-up of recruitment process in different departments.

The minister expressed his pride in the event, stating, "I had the chance to meet many people and party activists today, and this platform is a great opportunity to understand their challenges." He also announced that similar "Meet the Minister" programmes will be conducted in all district headquarters to ensure people and party workers receive the support they need.