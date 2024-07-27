Ponnam Prabhakar slams Kishan Reddy for failing to get single rupee from Centre

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday slammed the Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy for failing to bring a single rupee for the development of the city.

Stating that the Congress government allocated adequate funds for the development of the city in the recently presented budget in the Assembly, he accused Kishan Reddy for failing to bring a single rupee when he was Union Tourism Minister.

“Kishan Reddy, who is now presenting from Secunderabad Parliament constituency, must explain to what extent he would bring funds from the Central government for the city development,” he said.

An MP, who failed to get a single rupee for the city, would not be qualified to become a Union Minister, Prabhakar said, adding that the Centre gave a donkey's egg for Telangana in the Union budget presented in Parliament on Tuesday.

Speaking to press persons at the Assembly media point, Prabhakar said, “When we are saying that the Centre failed to allocate funds for Hyderabad, The BJP leaders are burning our leaders’ effigies. Is it justified?” he asked. He said the ruling Congress party was ready to accompany Kishan Reddy if he leads an all-party delegation from Telangana to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the budget issue.

“It is the responsibility of Kishan Reddy to ensure the implementation of assurances given in Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act,” he said, seeking to know from the Union Minister about the funds to be allocated by the Center for Hyderabad’s development.

Prabhakar, who is also the in-charge Minister of Hyderabad, thanked the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who also holds the finance portfolio, for allocating Rs.10,000 for the development of the city.