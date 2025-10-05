Ponnam Launches Rs.2.16 Cr Works in Erragadda

Hyderabad: Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Saturday laid the foundation stone for developmental works worth Rs.2.16 crore in Erragadda ward of the Jubilee Hills constituency. The works include construction of cement concrete (CC) roads in Natrajnagar, Shankarlalnagar and Chhatrapati Shivajinagar, and community halls in Natrajnagar and Banjaranagar. AIMIM Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin and MLCs Mirza Rahmat Baig and Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi were present at the ceremony.

In addition to this, the HMWS&SB will replace damaged and narrow water pipelines in Shankarlalnagar and Sanjaynagar and strengthen the sewerage network in Sultannagar, Sanjaynagar and Fatimanagar. The foundation stone was also laid for these works.

Minister Prabhakar said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was giving priority to the development of the Jubilee Hills constituency. “A park will be developed in Erragadda ward, with walking tracks and a play area for children. Work will begin tomorrow,” he said. “Special measures will be taken to ensure an uninterrupted drinking water supply and improved sanitation.”

Crane tips over at Saroornagar Lake

Hyderabad: A 50-tonne crane overturned at Saroornagar lake during the immersion of goddess idols early Saturday. According to Saroornagar police, the incident occurred when the lake’s edge weakened, causing the crane to lose balance and tip over near the lake’s viewpoint.

Saroornagar statioh house officer V. Saidi Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that the crane, with a lifting capacity of 50 tonnes, overturned while moving idols for immersion. “Another crane was brought in to lift it. Only two cranes were deployed at the site, and after the mishap, the overturned one was withdrawn while the other continued operations,” he said.

Nearly 200 idols have been immersed in the lake over the past three days, and another 150 are expected to arrive by Sunday morning, police said.

Devotees Bid Farewell to Goddess

Hyderabad: Devotees across Hyderabad marked the conclusion of Navaratri and Dasara on Saturday with the immersion of Goddess Durga idols, bringing the nine-day festivities to a close. After performing morning poojas and distributing prasad, groups of devotees dressed in traditional attire — men in kurtas and pyjamas, and women in sarees or salwar suits — carried the idols in processions to lakes across the city. The idols, adorned in red-themed attire and jewellery, were taken on trucks to immersion points.

Large cranes were deployed at Tank Bund, Saroornagar and Hussainsagar to immerse the idols, even as light rain fell intermittently. Most devotees had completed immersion on Dussehra day, October 2, but several waited until Saturday to conclude the rituals.

The tri-commissionerate police ensured security, with officers deployed behind every idol procession. The Hyderabad traffic police issued a traffic advisory for immersion routes at People’s Plaza, Garden Point, Jalavihar’s baby ponds and Sanjeevaiah Park. Karthikeya T., a resident of the Old City, said, “Every year, we bring the Goddess home for Navaratri and worship her for nine days. After Dasara, we immerse her in water to mark the end of the celebrations.”