Ponnam inaugurates DCP east zone office

Hyderabad:Minister Ponnam Prabhakar highlighted the role of technology, stating that CCTV surveillance had made it easier to track down criminals and deal with them firmly. He also stressed the need for police personnel to be supportive of those seeking help at the stations

He was speaking at the inaugural of the office building of the DCP east zone in Amberpet on Thursday. Prabhakar commended the police for maintaining the law and enhancing Hyderabad’s brand image.



He urged city police commissioner C.V. Anand to take a tough stance against criminals and ensure justice for victims, emphasising Hyderabad’s growing prominence as a cosmopolitan hub with thriving tourism and IT sectors.



City police commissioner C.V. Anand, speaking on the occasion, expressed happiness over the long-awaited inauguration, noting that the east zone office has a rich history dating back to its establishment in 1982. He recalled that since its relocation to Amberpet, the zone had lacked a dedicated office, which has now been addressed.



Anand added that the government remained committed to maintaining law and order, ensuring women's safety, and protecting people and their property — key factors in attracting investments and boosting the state’s economy.



Anand noted that Hyderabad police have intensified night patrolling, leading to a significant reduction in crime. Additionally, four to five new police stations are set to be opened soon.

The commissioner stated that the government was equipping all police stations with facilities to create a conducive environment for victims to file complaints, enhancing the public’s trust in law enforcement. He also outlined developments in the traffic department, stating that measures are being taken to improve traffic flow and ensure timely commutes.

As part of this, Operation Rope will be implemented to clear footpath encroachments and signal timings will be optimised for public convenience.

Present at the event were former MP V. Hanumantha Rao, MLA Kaleru Venkatesh, Congress leader Dr Rohin Reddy, senior police officials Vikram Singh Mann, M. Ramesh, Joel Davis, Balaswamy, Sneha Mehra, Chaitanya Kumar, and Y.V.S. Sudheendra.