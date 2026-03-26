Ponnam Holds Joint Dist Meetings on Bus Expansion

Hyderabad:Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar held meetings with TGSRTC employees’ representatives from all Assembly committees, organised under ‘Joint District’ clusters. These involved district in‑charge ministers, MLAs, MLCs, and senior RTC officials including the MD, EDs and RMs. On Wednesday, sessions for Nalgonda, Medak, Ranga Reddy and Greater Hyderabad were completed.

The meetings focused on expanding bus services and upgrading infrastructure at bus stations, driven by the Mahalakshmi Scheme that provides free travel for women on TGSRTC buses. Direct interactions between RTC officials and public representatives aimed to resolve constituency‑wise issues and ensure coordinated implementation across districts.

