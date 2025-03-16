Ponnam fumes at delay in NH works

Warangal:Transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed strong discontent over delays in road construction during a field inspection at the ongoing National Highway project in Mulkanoor village, Bhimadevarapalli mandal, Hanamkonda district on Sunday.

During the inspection, the minister criticised officials for their lack of urgency, warning that the delayed work had already contributed to several accidents. “The current pace endangers public safety,” he said, urging officials to expedite the construction process to avoid further mishaps.

In Mulkanoor, minister Prabhakar focused particularly on the construction of culverts, assuring local residents that efforts would be doubled to complete the work swiftly and minimise commuter inconvenience. He also inspected the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar at Mulkanoor Chowrasta, promising that measures would be taken to ensure that ongoing construction does not disrupt the monument’s location.

Later, speaking to media representatives, the minister addressed broader political issues. He appealed to the Opposition to offer constructive criticism and conduct protests in a peaceful and democratic manner. Expressing concern over recent videos that targeted individuals and families with inappropriate language, Prabhakar emphasised that such actions undermine democratic norms.

Highlighting several key initiatives, the minister noted ongoing projects such as the establishment of a Navodaya School in the mandal, supported by MP Bandi Sanjay, and progress on the P.V. Narasimha Rao Memorial. He also reassured the public that essential services, including drinking water projects and the Dharmasagar pump, were being managed efficiently.