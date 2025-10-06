Ponnam Defends 42% OBC Quota as SC to Take Up Challenge

Hyderabad: As the Supreme Court prepares to hear a plea challenging Telangana’s decision to enhance OBC reservation to 42% in local bodies, state minister Ponnam Prabhakar said the move followed a detailed survey and cabinet approval.

He explained that after the bill was tabled and passed in the Assembly, it was sent to the Governor and later to President Droupadi Murmu, where it has been pending for five months.

“After the survey, we obtained cabinet approval, tabled it in the House, and made it into an Act. The Governor sent it to the President. It’s been four or five months now. All political parties passed it unanimously in the Assembly,” Prabhakar said.

The minister noted that while the issue remains pending with the President, cases have been filed against the OBC reservation in both the High Court and the Supreme Court. “We will get justice in both courts and are hopeful that elections will be held with 42% reservation,” he added.

On September 26, the Telangana government announced 42% reservation in local bodies for Backward Classes, citing its commitment to inclusive growth and equitable development of marginalised communities.