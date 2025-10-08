Ponnam Clarifies Remarks, Expresses Regret to Minister Adluri Laxman

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader and Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said that Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar is like a brother to him and that their 30-year-long friendship within the Congress Party goes beyond politics. He stated that the mutual respect and affection between them have always remained strong and unbreakable.

Clarifying his stance, he said he never made any personal comments against Lakshman Kumar. “As someone who rose from the grassroots and belongs to the BC community, I would never hold such opinions about anyone,” he said.

He added that some people with political motives had distorted his remarks and spread them out of context, leading to misunderstandings. Expressing regret, he said he was deeply pained to learn that Lakshman Kumar was hurt by the misinterpretation.

He reiterated that both of them would continue to work together to strengthen the Congress ideology, uphold social justice under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, and strive for public welfare.