Ponnam: Caste survey as per Rahul's directions

Prabhakar, accompanied by Government Chief Whip and Vemulawada MLA Aadi Srinivas, offered prayers at the Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy temple in Vemulawada, Rajanna Sircilla district, on Monday.

Addressing the media afterward, Prabhakar praised the Congress’ commitment to ensure representation for BCs, along with Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). He emphasised the necessity of continuing such inclusive efforts.

“The Telangana BC welfare department appreciates the allocation of five Legislative Council seats to these communities,” said Prabhakar, thanking everyone involved in the initiative.

Pointing to the 42 per cent reservations, he urged the BC community to remain united and strive for greater social, economic, and political progress.

The minister also thanked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and other ministers for their continuous support.

He also announced that the Telangana government has approved a budget of Rs 11,000 crore to establish 55 integrated residential schools — named Young India Residential Schools — dedicated to students from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities.

The minister congratulated the five candidates from the SC, ST, and BC communities selected for the Legislative Council, expressing confidence in their potential to drive positive change. He further stressed the importance of sustained political empowerment for BCs in Telangana's future.















