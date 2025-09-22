Ponnam: BJP Failed To Build On Ties With Us

KARIMNAGAR: Transport and backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that the BJP government has failed in its diplomatic relations with the United States. He said the visa regulations introduced by the US were creating serious obstacles for Indian students and workers wishing to travel there, and blamed the Ministry of External Affairs for its inability to resolve the issue. “It is a complete failure on the part of the Indian government,” he said, addressing media persons in Husnabad on Monday.

The minister urged Indian professionals, students, and more than 100 CEOs currently living abroad to bring their talent and capital back to Telangana. He assured them that the state government was ready to extend favourable policies and a red-carpet welcome for their ventures, particularly in the industrial and technological development of rural Telangana.

Later, after offering prayers at the Sri Renuka Yellamma Temple, Ponnam Prabhakar said that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the government was working towards women’s empowerment with a goal to make one crore women millionaires through various schemes.

He praised the free bus travel scheme for women, noting that it enabled women to travel to their native villages during festivals and improved access to healthcare and education for poor and middle-class families. Acknowledging the dedication of RTC employees, including women, who are working during the festive season, he shared key statistics: women have undertaken 225 crore free bus trips so far, valued at ₹7,430 crore, which the government has reimbursed to RTC.

The minister further said that the government had resolved the long-pending 2017 wage revision by providing a 21 per cent fitment and releasing all pending DA payments to RTC employees. He also announced that 2,800 new electric buses would be introduced in Hyderabad to help combat pollution.