Ponnam Assures Action against Those Responsible for Infant’s Death in Nagarkurnool

Hyderabad: BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Tuesday said that stern action would be taken against those responsible for the death of an infant at Kummera Mallanna Jatara in Nagarkurnool district.

Strongly condemning the incident, the Minister said any heinous incident must be condemned without mentioning any caste or religion. “The death of a small child in an attack is very sad. Those responsible for the death of the child deserve to be punished sternly,” he said.

“I spoke to the DGP to take strict action against those responsible for the incident,” he said, adding that the State government would stand with the victim's family members and ensure justice to them.