Ponnam Asks Congress Cadre to Attend Kharge’s Meeting

Hyderabad: Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Sunday called upon Congress leaders and cadre from Greater Hyderabad to attend a public meeting of Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge at Lal Bahadur Stadium on July 4.

Prabhakar said the TPCC's political affairs committee (PAC) would meet at Gandhi Bhavan the same day to discuss the strategy for the ensuing elections to the local bodies, the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in the city and the GHMC polls.

Subsequently, Kharge will address a public meeting with village-level leaders on election issues at LB Stadium in the evening, where 15,000 people could attend. This meeting is being organised as part of the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bheem, Jai Samvidhan’ campaign of the party.

Senior Congress leaders on Sunday discussed the nitty-gritties of the upcoming public meeting at the Gandhi Bhavan and the party is making elaborate arrangements for the cadre and village-level Congress leaders to attend it.

Prabhakar said the Congress leaders have also discussed other protocol issues such as temple committees, distribution of Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques, distribution of Bonalu cheques and other issues. The party would refer the leaders for nominated posts keeping in mind the service contributed to the Congress.