Ponnam asks Centre to release funds for TG

Hyderabad: Backward classes welfare and transport minister Ponnam Prabhakar called on the Centre to release pending funds for Telangana. He minister accused the Centre of neglecting Telangana for the past 10 years, despite its status as a newly-formed state that required additional support.



Prabhakar, speaking to the media, criticised Union minister and state BJP chief G. Kishan Reddy for his remarks on Telangana's lack of progress, and questioned his efforts to secure Central funds for the state's development, particularly in tourism.

Prabhakar emphasised that Hyderabad, a city with rich historical and tourism value, had not received Central funds for the development of its potential.

Prabhakar also highlighted the need for support in irrigation projects and questioned the lack of funds for key institutions such as Gandhi and Osmania general hospitals, Osmania University, and the agricultural university. He pointed out that while other states had received substantial funding, the Centre had overlooked Telangana.

"The newly formed state has been neglected. Since its formation, how much funding has been provided for employment and welfare? Other states have received funds as per federal rules, but not a single rupee has been given to Telangana," Prabhakar stated.

He urged the Centre to allocate special funds to enhance Hyderabad as a tourism destination, reiterating the state's commitment to protecting and promoting the city's brand image.