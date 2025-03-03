Ponnam alleges Kishan stalling Telangana funds

KARIMNAGAR: Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar accused Union minister G. Kishan Reddy of stalling the timely release of Central funds, despite what he called the Centre’s “willingness” to allocate them. He made the allegations during a press meet here.

He specifically criticised Kishan Reddy’s claims regarding the development of Warangal Airport. He asserted that the Congress government was responsible for advancing the project, insisting that Kishan Reddy had made no substantial efforts toward its progress. The minister further questioned whether the Union minister had taken any real steps to promote the airport’s development, suggesting that his lack of involvement is evident.

Referring to the recent removal of BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar from the state president post, Ponnam Prabhakar alleged that Kishan Reddy is now acting as a “proxy” for former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the BRS government. He contended that any obstacles to Telangana’s development projects stem from BJP’s opposition to the state’s progress.

Emphasising the state government’s stand, the minister said Telangana is not seeking “handouts” but rather the Central funds it is entitled to for developmental initiatives. He cited neighbouring states like Tamil Nadu as examples of cohesive efforts with the Centre, urging a similar united approach for Telangana’s progress.

Commenting on the caste census issue, Ponnam Prabhakar alleged the BRS had “no moral right” to speak on the matter after failing to provide the required details for the census. He said he personally sent letters to former chief minister Chandrashekar Rao, former minister K.T. Rama Rao, and former finance minister Harish Rao, but received no response.

Prabhakar also highlighted the previous stance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, during his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, identified 70 cases as OBCs (Other Backward Classes). According to Prabhakar, the issue currently remains stalled at the Centre when it comes to Telangana.

Accusing the BRS of lacking a clear strategy to secure Central funds, the minister underlined the need to prioritise key infrastructure projects — specifically, upgrading the Hyderabad-Ramagundam Rajiv Highway to an eight-lane road. He stressed that continued political disputes are delaying vital developmental activities and called on Central ministers to cooperate in advancing Telangana’s broader interests.