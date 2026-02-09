Ponguleti: Won’t Tolerate Oppn Intimidation

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday warned that strict legal action would be taken against Opposition leaders who, he alleged, were creating panic in Edulapuram through threatening phone calls and extortion in the name of politics.

Speaking at a corner meeting at Warangal Crossroad in Edulapuram of Khammam district, marking the conclusion of his municipal election campaign, the minister said anyone indulging in intimidation or illegal activities under the guise of politics would not be spared. He said action would be initiated after the completion of the municipal elections against those who crossed the limits of law.

He questioned how Opposition parties, particularly the BRS, could deliver development in the municipality if elected, stating that only councillors from the ruling Congress could secure funds and cooperation from the state government. Development of municipalities was not possible without coordination with the government, he said.

Alleging that the previous BRS government had failed to provide pucca houses to the urban poor, Srinivas Reddy said the Congress government had revived the Indiramma housing scheme and sanctioned 4.5 lakh houses to eligible families in the first phase. He said the second phase of the scheme would be launched in April.

The minister also assured that pattas would be issued to poor families living in huts on government land in Edulapuram. He promised to develop Edulapuram into a model municipality and appealed to voters to support Congress candidates in the municipal elections.

Earlier in the day, Srinivas Reddy participated in a rally from Warangal Crossroad to Nayudupeta Circle, travelling in an open-top vehicle along with Congress candidates while seeking votes.