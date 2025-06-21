Ponguleti: Will seek Vote Only After Building Indiramma Houses

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday declared that he will seek votes for the Congress in the next Assembly elections only after every eligible family in Telangana has been sanctioned an Indiramma house.

Speaking after inaugurating a ₹20-lakh Gram Panchayat building at Mamakannu village in Gundala mandal, the minister said the government has set a target of 20 lakh houses over the next three-and-a-half years. “I will ask for your support again only when each deserving family holds an Indiramma sanction order in its hand,” he told the gathering.

Srinivas Reddy accused the previous BRS government of “cheating the people” by showing model pictures of double-bedroom houses but failing to deliver them. In contrast, he said, the Congress has already approved four lakh houses in the first phase, each with a subsidy of ₹5 lakh. “Those left out need not worry; the remaining three phases will cover every eligible family,” he added.

Highlighting the government’s focus on tribal welfare, the minister noted that the ST-reserved Pinapaka constituency alone has received 4,500 Indiramma houses worth ₹225 crore. He warned forest and police officials against harassing tribals cultivating podu lands and urged villagers to report any problems directly to the district collector. A dialysis centre will soon open in Gundala, he announced.

Srinivas Reddy also faulted the BRS regime for neglecting students. “We have substantially raised diet and cosmetic allowances and are upgrading government-school infrastructure so poor children can access global-standard education,” he said, promising to address teaching-staff issues once the state’s finances, “strained by a decade of BRS mismanagement”, improve.

Earlier in the day, the minister laid the foundation stone for a black-top road from Jagguthanda to Laxmidevipalli, inaugurated a KGBV school building at Allipally, and distributed Indiramma sanction letters to beneficiaries at the Gundala MPDO office.