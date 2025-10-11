Ponguleti: Welfare Schemes Won’t Stop Despite Hurdles

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday asserted that there was no question of stepping back from implementing welfare schemes and development programmes, despite the financial crunch caused by the excessive loans borrowed by the previous BRS government.

He laid the foundation stone for the BT road from Majjugudem to Guvvalagudem, taken up at a cost of ₹2.6 crore, and for various development works worth ₹12.9 crore at Majjugudem in Nelakondapally mandal, Khammam district.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that ensuring the benefits of welfare schemes reach eligible people in every corner of the state is their real purpose. He added that the government has laid special focus on implementing welfare schemes in remote areas. Telangana, he said, has been burdened by the debts incurred during the 10-year rule of the previous government.

Reaffirming the Congress government’s commitment to fulfil all its poll promises, he said that schemes such as Indiramma houses, new ration cards, free travel for women in TGSRTC buses, and free electricity up to 200 units for domestic users have significantly improved the lives of the poor by reducing their financial burden. The welfare of farmers, he said, remains a top priority.

He noted that crop loans worth ₹21,000 crore were waived within nine months of the Congress coming to power, benefitting around 25 lakh farmers under the Rythu Bharosa initiative.

The minister reiterated that welfare schemes and development programmes will continue despite financial difficulties. He said the government is making all efforts to ease the financial burden left by the previous regime and will not allow fiscal problems to affect welfare delivery.

Accusing the earlier BRS government of diluting the housing scheme and dashing the hopes of the poor to own homes, he said the Congress government has revived the Indiramma Housing Scheme, aiming to provide pucca houses to all eligible families. In the first phase, 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses have been sanctioned at an estimated cost of ₹22,500 crore. He added that houses will be sanctioned in three more phases over the next three years to cover all remaining eligible families.