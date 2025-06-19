Ponguleti Vows to Develop KCR’s Neglected Adopted Village, Vasalamarri

Nalgonda: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that the state government will restructure and develop Vasalamarri, a village that he claimed was neglected and destroyed by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao in the name of adoption.

Speaking at a programme held in the village of Thurkapalli mandal in Yadadri-Bhongir district, where sanction letters for Indiramma houses were distributed to selected families, including elderly woman Akula Agavva, whom Chandrashekar Rao had once claimed as a friend, Srinivas Reddy accused the former CM of failing to fulfill the promises made for the village’s development.

"Vasalamarri was destroyed in the name of adoption. None of the development assurances were fulfilled," he said. "As per the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, steps will now be taken for the village’s development. Just as the people of Vasalamarri were misled in the name of housing, Chandrashekar Rao misled the entire state with promises of double-bedroom houses," he alleged.

He further accused the previous BRS government of pushing the state into debt under the pretext of irrigation projects.

The minister stated that the Congress government had launched the Indiramma housing scheme to fulfill the dream of every poor family to own a home. He assured that all eligible families would receive Indiramma houses within the next three and a half years. Each beneficiary will receive ₹5 lakh for house construction, disbursed in four phases. He clarified that construction of Indiramma houses will be a continuous process.

Srinivas Reddy also mentioned that the state government is supplying fine rice to ration card holders through fair price shops, ensuring that even the poor have access to quality food. He added that diet charges for hostel students have been increased by 40 per cent to provide them with nutritious meals.

Highlighting the government's reforms in the revenue sector, he said the Congress government has introduced the Bhu Bharathi Act-2025, replacing the Dharani system, which he claimed created more problems than solutions for farmers. Revenue officials are now visiting villages to collect applications and resolve land disputes. Additionally, the government has conducted training programmes to strengthen the land survey system at the mandal level.

Later, the revenue minister inspected ongoing Indiramma housing works at Banda Somaram village in Bhongir mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district and at Vallabhapuram in Mothe mandal of Suryapet district.

Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and Alair MLA Beerla Ilaiah also attended the programme.

Caption: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hands over a sanction letter for an Indiramma house to Akula Agavva, a villager from Vasalamarri, during a programme held at Vasalamarri in Thurkapalli mandal of Yadadri-Bhongir district on Thursday.