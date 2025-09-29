Ponguleti Urges Congress. Leaders to Unite for Local Body Polls

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Monday urged Congress leaders and workers to work together for the victory of party candidates in the upcoming local body elections. He said the state government had announced elections to local bodies after issuing a GO providing 42 per cent reservation for BCs. He made it clear that the elections would be conducted with this quota in place.

Speaking at mandal level meetings with Congress leaders of Palair constituency at his camp office in Kusumanch, Khammam district,

Srinivas Reddy noted that some individuals had approached the court challenging the GO but the court has posted the petition for hearing on October 8, and the elections will be conducted as per the court’s directions.

Stating that the benefits of state government welfare schemes had reached every corner of Telangana, Srinivas Reddy asked Congress leaders and workers to widely publicise these schemes and development programmes to garner votes. He said polling in the Palair Assembly Constituency would be held in the first phase of elections.

The minister informed that Mandal-level committees with nine members each would be formed to ensure transparency in the selection of Congress candidates.

He highlighted that during its 21 months in power, the Congress government had effectively implemented welfare and development initiatives, including Indiramma houses, new ration cards, free power up to 200 units for households, CC roads, and rural infrastructure development. He said these would strengthen the Congress campaign and help its candidates secure victory.

Srinivas Reddy asked village-level leaders to set aside differences and work in unity for the party’s success. He said that while many Congress leaders were aspiring to contest, candidates would be chosen based on their winning potential and loyalty to the party. He assured that other political opportunities would be provided to leaders who could not contest due to reservations. At the same time, he cautioned that action would be taken against party members who worked against Congress interests in the elections.