Ponguleti: Tribal Welfare Top Priority for Congress

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Saturday said the Congress government is giving top priority to tribal welfare and land security.

Addressing a Telangana Congress tribal-workers’ training camp here, Srinivas Reddy recalled that former prime minister Indira Gandhi’s Congress government distributed about 25 lakh acres of assigned land to Dalits and tribals nationwide. He alleged that several Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) functionaries “encroached” on portions of that land during the party’s decade in power in Telangana.

The minister said the newly drafted Bhu Bharathi Act-2025 will safeguard assigned holdings and halt future grabs. He also cited Congress programmes aimed at improving infrastructure and livelihoods in agency areas.

Earlier in the day, Srinivas Reddy, AICC Telangana in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan and Khammam MP R. Raghuram Reddy planted saplings and cleared brush on the campus of the Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Girls’ School at Kinnerasani.

An in-camera strategy session, attended by Dalit and tribal legislators, was later chaired by Meenakshi Natarajan and TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud.