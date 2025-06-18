Ponguleti To Distribute Indiramma House Allotment Letters In KCR's Adopted Village

Hyderabad:Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy will distribute allotment letters to 205 beneficiaries of Indiramma houses at Vasalamarri village in Bhongir district on Thursday. This stands in contrast to long delays in fulfilling promises made by former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao during his tenure.

Vasalamarri was adopted by Chandrashekhar Rao in November 2020 and promised to construct 2BHK houses for its residents. When he visited the village on June 22, 2021 for a community lunch, he again assured them of transforming the village into a ‘Bangaru (Golden) Vasalamarri’ by providing new 2BHK homes.



He urged the villagers to vacate their old, dilapidated houses, which were demolished by officials for construction of new 2BHK homes in their place. However, despite these assurances, the houses that he promised were never built until his party BRS lost power in December 2023.



Speaking to media persons on Wednesday, Srinivas Reddy criticised the BRS chief for not fulfilling his promises and claimed that Chandrashekhar Rao was only interested in the road widening for his farmhouse, which was passing through this village. Residents, who vacated their homes, are living in huts and tents now, he said.



“We, under the leadership of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, stand with the people of Vasalamarri. While Chandrashekhar Rao's promises remain unfulfilled, the Congress government is delivering on its word. A survey was conducted to identify the beneficiaries eligible for the Indiramma houses and 205 families have been selected," said Srinivas Reddy.



He slammed Chandrashekar Rao, calling Vasalamarri a symbol of the previous BRS government’s failure. "KCR's promises turned into empty words. New homes never arrived, and the existing ones were lost. The people were used as pawns in the political game,” he added.



The minister will personally hand over the allotment letters to the eligible beneficiaries on Thursday.



Srinivas Reddy will also inspect ongoing construction work for Indiramma Houses in two other districts and visit Banda Somaram village in Yadadri Bhongir district and Vibhalapur Village in Mothe Mandal, Suryapet district, to monitor progress on the housing scheme.