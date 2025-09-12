Ponguleti: Telangana Role Model In BC Caste Enumeration

KAMAREDDY: Revenue, housing, and information and public relations minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said Telangana is setting an example for the entire country by providing 42 per cent reservations for Backward Classes (BCs) in local bodies. He made the remarks at his residence in the ministers’ residential complex on Thursday while reviewing arrangements for a public meeting to be held in Kamareddy on September 15.

Panchayat raj minister and undivided Nizamabad district in-charge minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka, forest minister Konda Surekha, animal husbandry Minister Vakati Srihari, Labour Minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy, Chief Minister’s Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, State Government Advisor Mohammad Ali Shabbir, Yellareddy MLA K. Madan Mohan Rao, and others attended the meeting.

The ministers said the Congress government is committed to the upliftment of underprivileged and weaker sections, as promised. They alleged that while the state government is striving to implement 42% reservations for BCs in local bodies, the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre is obstructing the move.

They recalled that the promise of a BC caste enumeration made at Kamareddy was fulfilled under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and TPCC president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud. They described the upcoming public meeting in Kamareddy as highly prestigious and discussed an action plan to ensure its grand success.

Meanwhile, minister Dhanasari Anasuya Seethakka and adviser Mohammad Ali Shabbir attended preparatory meetings in Bibipet, Domakonda, and Bhiknoor mandals of Kamareddy district on Thursday. Minister Vakati Srihari will tour Nizamabad Rural, Nizamabad Urban, Balkonda, Armoor, and Bodhan Assembly constituencies on September 12 to mobilise support for the BCs’ meeting in Kamareddy.