Ponguleti: Telangana Grew Little During 10-Year BRS Rule

Warangal: Telangana Formation Day was celebrated with grandeur at Warangal Fort in Hanamkonda on Monday, where revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, the chief guest, unfurled the national flag after receiving a guard of honour from the police, accompanied by district collector Satya Sharada.

Earlier, the minister, accompanied by Mayor Gundu Sudharani, MLCs Basawaraju Saraiah and Sripal Reddy, MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and K.R. Nagaraju, and Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy, paid tributes to the Telangana martyrs who laid down their lives for statehood.

The minister visited the tableaux presented by various departments, showcasing the state government's developmental initiatives and welfare schemes, along with the stalls set up as part of the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that in the 10 years since Telangana's formation, the state saw little progress across sectors. Welfare initiatives had declined, and public debt had increased tenfold. However, he noted that since the Congress government came to power a year and a half ago, efforts have been made to address the financial crisis while giving equal priority to development and welfare, along with fulfilling promises made to the people.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the people's government, is striving to position Telangana as a national and global leader through its 'Telangana Rising-2047' vision. This comprehensive roadmap outlines strategic goals across economic, social, and administrative sectors to ensure the state's all-around development.

Unlike any other state in the country, the Congress government, within just eight months of taking office, has waived farm loans amounting to Rs 20,617 crore, benefiting approximately 25.35 lakh farmers, a milestone in the history of Indian agriculture.

The government introduced the Bhu Bharati Act with the aim of making Telangana free from land disputes, in line with the aspirations of its people. The Act is designed to streamline land ownership records, ensure legal assurance to landowners, and provide a long-term resolution to land-related issues across the state.

The minister said the government is implementing schemes like the Indiramma Housing Scheme and the Fine Rice Scheme to ensure the poor can live with dignity and have access to nutritious food. He also highlighted various welfare programmes and development initiatives launched by the Congress government to uplift all sections of society across the state.

Later, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy honoured the families of Telangana martyrs by presenting them with shawls as a mark of respect.

Meanwhile, cultural performances by students from various schools captivated the audience, showcasing Telangana’s rich heritage and spirit of patriotism during the State Formation Day celebrations.

