Ponguleti: Telangana Grew Fast In Last 18 Months

Nalgonda:Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday said that the state’s significant development in the short span of one and a half years under the Congress government was made possible by the support of the people.

Laying the foundation stone for the junction and central lighting system development at Kusumanchi in Khammam district, a project costing ₹6.5 crore, he said the government’s commitment to executing development works and implementing welfare schemes has earned public backing. “This support is reflected in the rapid progress we’ve achieved,” he added.

Srinivas Reddy noted that the Congress government has fulfilled its poll promises, including free electricity for domestic connections up to 200 units, fine-rice supply to ration-card holders, and free travel for women on TGSRTC buses, while also continuing the welfare schemes of the previous administration. “The remaining promises will be fulfilled once the state’s finances improve,” he said, reminding listeners that the earlier BRS government’s policies had adversely affected the state’s fiscal health.

He explained that sand is being supplied free of cost for the construction of Indiramma houses, and that funds are deposited into beneficiaries’ bank accounts every Monday based on work progress. Indiramma houses will be sanctioned in three additional phases over the next three and a half years.

Srinivas Reddy further reported that ₹1,500 crore has been sanctioned for development works in the Palair Assembly constituency over the past 18 months. A government junior college was established at Kusumanchi with an allocation of ₹5.5 crore. “Kusumanchi will be developed along the lines of Khammam city,” he assured, noting that internal roads were built at a cost of ₹1 crore and the drinking-water issue was resolved with a ₹50 lakh investment.

Earlier, the minister also laid the foundation stone for the Lokya Thanda–Dharma Thanda road, estimated at ₹16 lakh, and inspected Indiramma house construction at Kotya Thanda in Kusumanchi mandal. Khammam MP Ramasahayam Raghuram Reddy was also present.