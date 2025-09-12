Ponguleti Unveils Helpline for Housing Scheme

Hyderabad: Housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday launched a toll-free number and a help desk for beneficiaries of the Indiramma housing scheme at the Telangana Housing Corporation head office in the city. The toll-free number 1800-599-5991 will function every day from 7 am to 9 pm.

Speaking after the launch, Srinivas Reddy said that the facility would enable beneficiaries to register complaints related to delays in uploading photos, non-payment of bills within stipulated time, technical glitches, or allegations of corruption. Officials would resolve issues based on the beneficiary’s Aadhaar and mobile numbers, while updates on action taken will also be communicated to the applicants. He stressed that the government was committed to ensuring accountability and making the scheme free of irregularities.

The minister interacted with callers from the centre and enquired about the status of their houses and the difficulties faced during construction. A beneficiary from Khilla Ghanpur in Wanaparthy district informed the minister that his house had reached the basement stage but the bill had not been credited. After verifying the details himself, Srinivas Reddy assured the caller that the pending payment of `1 lakh would be released to his bank account by Monday. He also asked about the number of sanctioned houses in the village and the progress of construction, encouraging beneficiaries to continue work with confidence.

Responding to another call from a Hyderabad resident who sought clarity on housing allotments, the minister explained that shortage of available land in the city had caused some delay. He stated that every eligible applicant would receive a house soon and reiterated that the government was exploring solutions to speed up the process.

Highlighting the technological initiatives, Srinivas Reddy said the state had already introduced the Indiramma app and was extensively using artificial intelligence tools for monitoring. The new call centre would further bring the administration closer to the people, ensuring that corruption had no place in the scheme. He pointed out that under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, Telangana was the only state in the country extending a subsidy of ₹5 lakh per unit to poor families for constructing houses. Housing Corporation Managing Director V.P. Gautam and other officials were present at the programme.