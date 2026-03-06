Ponguleti Sets March End Deadline for 1st Phase of Indiramma Houses

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday directed officials to complete the grounding of all houses sanctioned in the first phase of the Indiramma housing scheme by the end of March.

Speaking at a preparatory meeting for the 99-day programme Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika held at the Integrated District Offices Complex in Khammam, he said the second phase of the Indiramma housing scheme would begin in April. Officials were instructed to expedite the grounding of houses sanctioned in the first phase. If a beneficiary was not interested in starting construction, the house should be allotted to another eligible beneficiary, he said.

The minister said the Praja Palana–Pragathi Pranalika programme was launched to inform people about welfare schemes and development programmes and to prepare an action plan for the future. He stressed the need to ensure public participation to make the 99-day programme successful in both rural and urban areas.

He directed that a tahsildar-level officer be appointed as in-charge for SC, ST, BC and minority welfare hostels, with instructions to inspect them at least once a week and verify the quality of food served to students. The in-charge officer would be held responsible for any lapses in hostel management, he added.

The minister also asked officials to ensure proper utilisation of medical equipment, including diagnostic facilities, in government hospitals.

He instructed officials to identify areas in the erstwhile Khammam district facing drainage problems and take measures to address them. An awareness programme for local body representatives will be held on March 12 to familiarise them with administrative procedures and development programmes for villages and towns.

Srinivas Reddy also ordered a joint survey to resolve disputes between the revenue and forest departments over the jurisdiction of certain lands and asked officials to prepare proposals for eco-tourism parks where feasible in the district.

Stating that gram panchayats were receiving increased funds, he stressed the need for proper utilisation of these funds for village development and directed officials to monitor expenditure.

He also called for campaigns to educate farmers on crop diversification, reducing the use of chemical fertilisers and adopting modern cultivation methods.

District in-charge minister and animal husbandry minister Vakiti Srihari said welfare scheme benefits should reach all eligible families irrespective of political affiliation. He added that the government was focusing on developing sports infrastructure at the district level to support young sportspersons.

Srihari said fish curry would be served to students in place of chicken curry under the mid-day meal programme.

MLAs Kunamneni Sambashiva Rao, Jare Adi Narayana, Malothu Ramdas Naik, Tellam Venkat Rao and Koram Kanakaiah, along with officials from Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem district, attended the meeting.