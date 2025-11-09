Ponguleti Seeks Votes For Congress Candidate

HYDERABAD: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Sunday asked voters to support the Congress candidate V. Naveen Yadav in the Jubilee Hills bypoll.

Participating in a massive rally in Jubilee Hills on Sunday, Ponguleti toured Karmikanagar, Brahma Shankar Nagar, Ramireddy Nagar and other areas of Rehmat Nagar division and interacted with people and activists. In the evening, a huge rally was organised by the minister from Rehmat Nagar to Borabanda.

Speaking on the occasion, Ponguleti appealed to the voters to support Congress candidate Naveen Yadav, a young man who is very familiar with the area and who has overseen the development and welfare work undertaken in Telangana state in the past 23 months under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.