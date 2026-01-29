Ponguleti Seeks National Festival Status for Medaram Jatara

Warangal (Mulugu): Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Thursday urged the Central government to accord National Festival status to the Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara. He was speaking at a press conference at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district.

The minister said this was the second Medaram jatara being organised under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy noted that the state government had already sent multiple representations to the Centre seeking national recognition for the festival. Describing the biennial tribal congregation as a symbol of tribal self-respect, he said its scale and significance were comparable to the Kumbh Mela. He expressed hope that the visits of Union ministers to Medaram would help expedite the process.

Srinivas Reddy said the state government had accorded top priority to the jatara and completed several permanent development works to improve infrastructure and facilities for the millions of devotees attending the event.

Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said infrastructure works and temple-related improvements were completed within a record 90 days. She attributed the smooth conduct of the festival to effective coordination among departments and said the jatara was progressing peacefully despite the massive turnout.

Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar said a formal request seeking National Festival status had been submitted to Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram. He added that the state government had also sought additional financial assistance from the Centre, considering the scale of the event.

The ministers thanked district collector T.S. Divakar, superintendent of police Sudheer Ramnath Kekan, and officials of various departments for their efforts. They also appreciated the media for disseminating timely information and helping ensure the smooth conduct of the “Maha Jatara.”

Earlier in the day, ministers Srinivas Reddy and Laxman Kumar inspected jatara arrangements on motorcycles, accompanied by the district collector. They reviewed sanitation and bathing facilities at Jampanna Vagu and directed officials to ensure smooth movement of devotees amid the surging crowds.

The festival site remained heavily crowded following the arrival of Goddess Saralamma, with thousands taking holy dips and filling queue lines. Authorities were placed on high alert as Goddess Sammakka was scheduled to arrive from Chilakalagutta later in the evening. Security teams, including specialised “rope parties,” completed drills to manage the anticipated peak rush during the deity’s installation.