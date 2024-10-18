Ponguleti Seeks Central Funds for Indiramma Houses

Hyderabad: Revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Friday sought Central funds for Indiramma houses for the poor, during a meeting with the Union housing ministry’s joint secretary Kuldip Narayan in the Secretariat on Friday.

Srinivas Reddy informed Narayan that the scheme would be launched by the end of this month, with 3,500 houses sanctioned for each Assembly constituency. He stated that the Telangana government planned to construct 4.5 lakh Indiramma houses at a projected cost of Rs 22,000 crore. The construction will be executed in a phased manner, ensuring that all eligible families receive housing support.

"Providing Indiramma houses to the needy is the top priority of the state government," Srinivas Reddy said during the meeting. He emphasised that the Congress government was committed to addressing the housing backlog, which has been a significant issue since the state's formation ten years ago.

Joint secretary Narayan acknowledged the state's request and held discussions on potential collaboration between the Centre and the state to ensure the success of the housing initiative.