Ponguleti Says New App To Resolve Prohibited Land Issues in 2 Months

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday said the state government has initiated measures to resolve long-pending disputes related to prohibited lands. He announced that a new application will be launched within two months to address these issues comprehensively.

According to Srinivas Reddy, the proposed Bhudhaar card will serve as a permanent solution to all land-related problems. It will ensure transparency and clarity in land ownership and records, preventing disputes in the future.

The minister, along with labour minister G. Vivek, laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new Integrated sub-registrar office complex at Kardanur in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy said the state government has replaced the earlier Dharani system with Bhu Bharati, which is more people-friendly and accessible by common citizens. It simplifies land administration and provides hassle-free services to the public.

The revenue minister said integrated offices are being constructed to ensure that people coming to the Stamps and Registration department are not inconvenienced. He said 11 such offices are coming up within the Outer Ring Road (ORR) limits of Hyderabad, including at Sub-Registrar Office in Patancheru. The work has been entrusted to the Raj Pushpa group. The building, spread over 25,000 square feet with all modern facilities, is expected to be completed within the next six months.

Highlighting the quality of infrastructure being planned, Ponguleti said the Sub-Registrar offices will have five-star facilities, including mini marriage halls exclusively for registration of marriages and special amenities for infants and women.

The minister reiterated that the Bhudhaar card system will bring all land boundaries and details onto a single platform, ensuring complete transparency and eliminating the scope for future disputes.



