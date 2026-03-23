Ponguleti Sanctions House to Family Denied Rental Home

Nalgonda: Khammam district officials on Monday issued a sanction letter for a double-bedroom house to the family of a disabled youth, following directions from revenue and housing minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The minister intervened after reports highlighted the family’s living conditions. He instructed district officials to provide housing support in Khammam.

The beneficiaries, Royal Ramesh and Sulochana, have an 18-year-old son, Ajay, who is suffering from a mental disorder. Ramesh works as a daily labourer, and the family does not own a house. They faced difficulty in securing rental accommodation due to their son’s condition.

Khammam Rural tahsildar Saidulu handed over the sanction letter to the family at Allipuram. Ramesh thanked the minister for sanctioning the house. “No one was willing to rent a house to my family, which became our biggest problem,” he said.

The sanction follows administrative intervention based on a media report.