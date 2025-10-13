Ponguleti: Rs.251 Cr Allocated for Medaram Temple Facelift

Warangal: The Congress government has announced a massive allocation of ₹251 crore for the permanent development of the highly revered Sammakka Saralamma Temple in Medaram, aimed at improving facilities for devotees and ensuring the smooth conduct of the upcoming Maha Jatara, said revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

Accompanied by panchayat raj minister Seethakka, Mahbubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, and district collector T.S. Diwakar, the minister offered prayers at the temple, inspected the ongoing development works, and held a review meeting with officials from various departments at Medaram in Tadvai mandal of Mulugu district on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy highlighted the importance of Medaram Jatara, recognised as Asia’s largest tribal festival and the Kumbh Mela of Telangana. He stated that ₹101 crore had already been sanctioned for the development of the Gaddelu (platforms) area, and tenders had been invited for an additional ₹71 crore worth of works.

He noted that crores of devotees worship the goddesses Sammakka and Saralamma and stressed the need for arrangements that allow devotees to have a close and comfortable darshan without any inconvenience.

The minister directed officials to complete all permanent development works within 90 days, instructing them to operate in three shifts round the clock to meet the deadline. He also pointed out that the temple’s development should blend harmoniously with its natural surroundings.

Minister Seethakka said that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had personally entrusted minister Srinivas Reddy with overseeing the temple’s restoration and development. She pointed out that the number of devotees visiting the temple is increasing every year, making permanent infrastructure necessary beyond the biennial festival.

She urged all departments to work in coordination, maintain high quality standards, and strictly adhere to the Master Plan to prevent future issues. She also noted that a lack of foresight by previous administrations had created difficulties in expanding the Gaddelu area and stressed that no villagers should be inconvenienced during the development process.

MP Balram Naik commended the state government’s focus on the Medaram Temple development works, recalling that the bridge over the Jampanna Vagu was completed in just 45 days in the past. He urged officials to work with similar speed and efficiency while maintaining quality standards.

He expressed satisfaction that minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy was closely monitoring the Jatara works and instructed officials to strictly follow the ministers’ directions to ensure devotees face no inconvenience during the Maha Jatara.