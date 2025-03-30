Ponguleti: Rs 6 lakh for victims’ kin in lightning strikes

Hyderabad:Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the state government was providing ₹6 lakh compensation per victim for the families of those who died due to lightning strikes, and ₹4 lakh per family is being given to victims of fire accidents. The government released compensation for the families of victims over the past five years.

The disaster management department has issued orders to district collectors on Saturday to ensure that the government assistance reaches the affected families. The minister also directed officials to ensure quick disbursement of this compensation.



Srinivas Reddy said the compensation has been approved for the families of six victims each in Bhadradri Kothagudem and Nagarkurnool districts, four in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, three in Hanamkonda, two each in Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal, Mahabubabad, and Medak districts, one victim each in Rajanna Sircilla, Jangaon, Yadadri, Peddapalli, Warangal, Adilabad, Jagtial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Nalgonda, Kamareddy, Nirmal, and Suryapet districts.

Srinivas Reddy stated that the state government had sanctioned ₹40 lakh as compensation for families of 10 victims who died in a fire accident caused by an electrical short circuit in Red Hills, Hyderabad, in November 2023. He said ₹32 lakh had been allocated to the families of eight victims of the Ruby Hotel fire accident in Hyderabad, in September 2022.