Ponguleti reviews Indiramma Indlu selection progress

Hyderabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy has directed officials to immediately review the applications received for Indiramma houses during the Gram sabhas conducted in the third week of January and proceed with the process to select beneficiaries.

Srinivas Reddy was speaking at a review meeting regarding Indiramma houses. Housing special secretary Jyothi Buddha Prakash and Housing Corporation MD V.P. Gautam participated in the meeting.

Srinivas Reddy stated that the selection should be carried out after assessing the conditions, advantages, and challenges encountered in the 562 villages where model Indiramma house beneficiaries were chosen on January 26. The identification of eligible beneficiaries should be done meticulously, he said.

Officials should utilise technological advancements to ensure that only deserving candidates receive Indiramma houses. Srinivas Reddy announced that if any ineligible individuals are found at any stage of house construction, their allocation will be cancelled.

The eligibility of applicants should be verified at the time of application itself, which will save time and ensure justice for the deserving. Ineligible individuals should be identified at the primary level to prevent their inclusion in the beneficiary list, Srinivas Reddy said.

"The primary goal of the government is to construct and provide Indiramma houses for every eligible beneficiary. If there are complaints that eligible individuals have not received houses, field inspections should be conducted, and action should be taken. Priority should be given to the poorest sections in the allotment of houses," Srinivas Reddy said.

Officials should work in alignment with their aspirations, select the most deserving individuals, and prepare a transparent beneficiary list. At no stage should the houses be allotted to ineligible persons, Srinivas Reddy said.