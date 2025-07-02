Ponguleti Reviews Flood Situation With Collectors

Adilabad: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy on Wednesday instructed collectors in the Godavari river belt to prepare flood-prevention measures and implement relief efforts as needed in response to the heavy rains.

He emphasised that officials should draw on past experience to identify low-lying areas likely to be affected and take proactive steps. The minister reviewed the flood situation and response plans with the collectors in Hyderabad.

Ponguleti urged all concerned officers to prioritise the preservation of life and property during floods and to coordinate relief operations with other departments.

Nirmal collector Abhilash Abhinav, who attended the meeting, confirmed that preventive measures and relief preparations were already underway.





