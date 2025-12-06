Ponguleti Reviews Arrangements for Telangana Global Summit

Hyderabad:- Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy here on Saturday said Telangana Rising Global Summit, which will be organized on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, will stand as a role model across the world.

Reviewing the arrangements being made for the successful conduct of the summit while visiting the premises, the Minister said the State government was organizing the summit with a determination that it will stand as a role model in the world.

He said that eminent personalities from various fields from the country and abroad have been invited for the summit. “We are going to explain the government's goals and ideas related to welfare and development, vision 2037 and vision 2047, along with the development and welfare programs undertaken in the last two years,” he said.

As per the instructions of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the arrangements for the summit were reviewed today. The Congress government is working systematically to make Telangana compete not with the States in the developed country but with the developed countries of the world.

The government is making plans to achieve the target of three trillion dollars by 2047. The cancellation of IndiGo flights will not have any impact on the summit and that they are making sure that the guests who come from time to time do not face any inconvenience.