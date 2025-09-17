Ponguleti Recalls Sacrifices of Telangana Martyrs

Warangal: The Telangana ‘Praja Palana Day’ was celebrated with great enthusiasm on Wednesday. Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy hoisted the national flag and, along with MP Kadiyam Kavya, MLC Basawaraju Saraiah and MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy, paid tributes to the statue of Telangana Martyrs at Adalat Circle in Hanamkonda district.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivas Reddy recalled the sacrifices of the Telangana Martyrs and highlighted the government’s progress and welfare schemes in the district under the Congress government’s Indiramma Rajyam.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the state government has officially declared September 17 as Telangana Praja Palana Day. The new government has already begun implementing its promises, fulfilling the Abhayahastam guarantees one by one since assuming office.

The minister also outlined the government’s ambitious vision for the future, ‘Telangana Rising 2047’, to make Telangana a key driver of India’s development. The plan envisions transforming Telangana into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2035 and a three-trillion-dollar economy by 2047. He stressed that this is not merely a vision, but a firm commitment to establishing Telangana’s rightful place on the global stage.

Earlier, the minister was welcomed by district collector Sneha Shabarish with a bouquet, followed by a police guard of honour. City mayor Gundu Sudharani, Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy and Warangal police commissioner Sunpreet Singh also attended the event.

In Mulugu district, the Praja Palana Day celebrations were marked with great fanfare. Panchayat raj minister Seethakka attended as the chief guest, hoisted the national flag, and received a police guard of honour.

In her address, Seethakka presented the district progress report, highlighting various government programmes, welfare schemes, and the achievements of different departments.

The event was attended by district collector T.S. Diwakar, police superintendent Shabarish, ASP Shivam Upadhyay, additional collectors C.H. Mahendar and Sampath Rao, district library chairman Ravi Chander, and RDO Venkatesh.