Ponguleti Promises New Legislation Will Benefit Farmers

Hyderabad:Accusing the then BRS government of ruining the revenue system, revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Sunday said that the new legislation proposed by the Congress administration would benefit the people and farmers. The performance of the revenue system should be improved to provide assistance to the poor in terms and protect government property, he said.

Interacting with tahsildars on Sunday, Srinivas Reddy directed them to take strict measures to ensure that not even a square inch of government land was encroached upon. The staff should fully cooperate with the people coming to the revenue offices and solve their problems, he said.



"The role of revenue machinery is crucial in identifying the beneficiaries of development and welfare schemes. The role of the tahsildar is the most important,” Srinivas Reddy said. “The revenue department is the bridge between the government and the people."

He said that discussions would be held with the Director General of Police on registering cases against tahsildars only after taking permission from the collector. It was also announced that a training centre would be set up in Hyderabad for the revenue staff.



Srinivas Reddy stated that the previous government had hastily increased the number of mandals but did not set up adequate offices and promised to address the situation. He said that a decision will be taken on the transfers of tahsildars who were shifted out during the elections, after discussions with the revenue staff unions.