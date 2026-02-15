Ponguleti Offers Prayers For Telangana’s Prosperity On Shivaratri

Nalgonda: Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy on Maha Shivaratri offered prayers for the health and prosperity of the people of Telangana and for the state’s overall development.

After participating in pooja at the Sri Veerabhadra Swamy temple at Bendalapadu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, he said arrangements had been made at temples across Khammam district for the convenience of devotees on the auspicious occasion. He stated that prominent pilgrim centres in the district continue to attract devotees and contribute to the spiritual atmosphere of the region. Later, the minister visited the Teerdala Sri Sangameshwara Swamy temple in Khammam and performed abhishekam.